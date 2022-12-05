The interesting reason behind why Jadon Sancho is not training with Man United

This could be exactly what he needs.

Manchester United are currently training in Spain training ahead of the return of the Premier League after the World Cup, with a mixture of youngsters and senior players whose international countries did not qualify for the tournament.

Players who aren’t in Qatar are getting extra attention from manager Erik ten Hag, as the English side have a few friendlies lined up.

One player who missed out on the England squad is Jadon Sancho, who has been relatively underwhelming since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund.

However, despite not being in Qatar, Sancho is not in Spain with the rest of his club teammates either.

Sancho is instead training by himself, with team coaches selected by Ten Hag, as they attempt to get the winger back to his best.

Man United confirmed the news in a statement which read: “Jadon Sancho is continuing his individual training programme as part of a process to get back to his highest level. The club is fully supporting him in this.”

Jadon Sancho’s training regime

One piece of footage emerged of Sancho undertaking his training session with a heavy jacket, which could suggest Ten Hag is demanding that he improve his physical condition.

🚨| Jadon Sancho is training at amateur side from Holland OJC Rosmalen after not being picked for England’s World Cup squad. Sancho’s maintaining fitness in his manager’s country. [@joost_blaauwhof]

pic.twitter.com/JPRVtQi1jF — centredevils. (@centredevils) November 23, 2022

While it is a shame that Sancho is not in a place to meet up with the rest of the squad, this could be exactly what he needs to get back to his best.

Just a few years ago, Sancho was among the highest-rated young players in the world, as he tore up the Bundesliga on a weekly basis with Erling Haaland.

Sancho seals the win! ✅ Dortmund move up to fourth and Jadon Sancho has hist first Bundesliga goal of the season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IUpcck1gIV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 3, 2021

With Marcus Rashford and Antony both in action at the World Cup, there will likely be a period over Christmas where Sancho is given the chance to show what he can do.

If he truly is putting in the hard yards in the Netherlands, he could make a place in the team his own.

