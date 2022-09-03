Jadon Sancho takes slight dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick

He prefers the current format…

Jadon Sancho has taken a slight dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, while going out of his way to praise his current manager Erik ten Hag.

After a terrible first two games of the season, Sancho has enjoyed the past few weeks under Ten Hag at Manchester United, scoring two crucial goals in three games.

He scored the winner against Leicester on Thursday night, not long after his excellent goal against Liverpool in the 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Sancho has started every game of the season, interchanging between starting on the left wing and the right, and often changing during the game itself.

Speaking after Thursday night’s win, Sancho said that he feels the team has a more “clear plan” about what to do on the pitch than they did under Solskjaer and Rangnick.

He said: “I would say (there’s) more information, a more clear plan and what to do, especially in some areas of the pitch. Definitely.

“The style of play in training is what we’re working on. Some of that you see, some of it is the intelligence of our players, creating and knowing each other well.

“We’re training more together and as you saw from pre-season, we’re playing well together. We’re playing in the style which the manager wants. Everyone is loving it at the moment.”

🗣 "We have to kill the game earlier" Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho share their thoughts after the full-time whistle 💭 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/Cl2gJXmrwH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 1, 2022

After a terrible first two games, Ten Hag now finds his team in fifth place, with a chance to potentially break into the top four with a win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Sancho is likely to start against Arsenal on Sunday after his performance on Thursday, but he may be slightly worried about his place in the team going forward.

United have just spent £85 million on Antony, a player that Ten Hag is a huge fan of, and he will be competing for one of the wide positions in the team.

