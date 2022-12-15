What next for Jadon Sancho?

He’s hit a bit of a crossroads…

Jadon Sancho has been training on his own over the past couple of weeks, away from the rest of his Manchester United teammates.

He has been working hard in the Netherlands with a team of coaches selected by Erik ten Hag, in an attempt to improve his fitness and mentality.

It seemed to many like the exact thing he needed after being left out of England’s World Cup squad, and that it could be the catalyst for him to get his career back on track.

However, Ten Hag’s latest comments suggest that Sancho is further away from a return to his best than many would have hoped.

Speaking recently, the Man United boss said that Sancho is not currently “fit enough” to be with the rest of the squad.

Ten Hag said: “First we didn’t see him the last games for United. So he wasn’t in the right status, in the right fitness state, so now he’s on an individual programme and we want him to finish that programme and hopefully, we see him back soon.

“We want to bring him back as quickly as possible but I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be.”

Jadon Sancho’s future

Ten Hag continued to say that it is not just Sancho’s fitness that is holding him back, but also where he is mentally, which is arguably even more important.

Jesse Lingard’s form fell off a cliff for Man United in the past, and it took a long time for him to come out and say that it was largely due to difficulties he was having with his family, and the impact it had on his mental health.

If that is what is impacting Sancho, he should take as long as he needs to get sorted.

But is Man United the right place for that to happen? Is one of the biggest clubs in the world any sort of environment to clear one’s head?

Maybe Sancho needs a short loan somewhere where he will be comfortable, to remember why he loves football, and just how good he is.

Both he and Man United would reap the benefits.

