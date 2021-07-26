Jadon Sancho reveals emotional significance of his tattoos

A touching tribute.

Jadon Sancho has revealed to Manchester United fans the emotional importance of one of the tattoos on his arms.

In an interview conducted with the club shortly after he signed, Sancho was asked about his many tattoos, and which were the most important to him.

Jadon Sancho tattoos.

The England international said that one of the tattoos on his arms is a tribute to his little brother, who died when the new United signing was just five years of age.

“This is my first one and the most meaningful one because my little brother passed away when he was younger,” Sancho said.

“When I was in primary school, I wrote a poem that I read at the funeral, so this is definitely my most meaningful one.”

The poem Sancho wrote as a child, was also shared by the club. It reads: “You and me will stay together, you made us happy, you brought us joy, you were a special baby boy. I couldn’t wait till you grew up, teach you football and win the cup. But you’re gone what can I do? Baby brother, we love you.”

Speaking more about his tattoos, Sancho continued: “The rest around [the poem] are birds, heaven, an angel, a butterfly and then I have my sister’s and my brother’s initials.”

𝗧𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗼𝗼 𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗸 🗣@Sanchooo10 explains the significance of his ink, including a personal tribute ❤🦋#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2021

Jadon Sancho tattoos.

Sancho also has a number of tattoos on his other arm, the majority of which are, according to the winger, “freestyled.”

The former Borussia Dortmund star has characters from a number of cartoons, including The Simpsons, Spider-Man and Sonic the Hedgehog inked on his right arm.

Sancho joined Man United from Dortmund in a transfer worth €85. The 21-year-old signed a five-year deal, with the option of extending it for a further year.

