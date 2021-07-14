Jadon Sancho speaks out following racial abuse and penalty miss

“I’m not going pretend that I didn’t see the racial abuse that me and my brothers Marcus and Bukayo received after the game.”

Jadon Sancho has broken his silence following the racial abuse he received after his penalty miss on Sunday night.

Sancho was brought on with moments to go in the Euro 2020 final, seemingly just to take a penalty in the shootout. He took England’s fourth penalty, which was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

England went on to lose the shootout, with fellow substitutes Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka also missing penalties on the night.

Since then, the three players who missed penalties have faced racial abuse online, and Sancho has made his first official comment since.

Speaking about the abuse he received, Sancho wrote: “Hate will never win. To all the young people who have received similar abuse, hold your heads up high and keep chasing the dream.”

Jadon Sancho comments on game vs Italy

He wrote: “I’ve had a couple of days to reflect on Sunday’s final and still feel a mix of emotions. I would like to say sorry to all my teammates, coaching staff and most of all the fans who I let down. This is by far the worst feeling I’ve felt in my career.

“It’s hard to even put into words the real feeling, but there were so many positives to take away from this tournament though the defeat will hurt for a long time.

“My first thought before going into any football match is always ‘“How can I help my team? How am I going to assist? How am I going to score? How am I going to create chances?’ And that’s exactly what I wanted to do with that penalty, help the team.”

“I was ready and confident to take it, these are the moments you dream of as a kid, it is why I play football. These are the pressured situations you want to be under as a footballer. I’ve scored penalties before at club level, I’ve practiced them countless times for both club and country so I picked my corner but it just wasn’t meant to be this time.

“We all had the same ambitions and objectives. We wanted to bring the trophy home. This has been one of the most enjoyable camps I’ve been part of in my career so far, the togetherness of the team has been unmatched, a real family on and off the pitch.

“I’m not going pretend that I didn’t see the racial abuse that me and my brothers Marcus and Bukayo received after the game, but sadly it’s nothing new. As a society we need to do better, and hold these people accountable.

“Hate will never win. To all the young people who have received similar abuse, hold your heads up high and keep chasing the dream. I am proud of this England team and how we have united the whole nation in what has been a difficult 18 months for so many people.

“Much as we wanted to win the tournament, we will build and learn from this experience going forward. I want to say a massive thank you for all the positive messages and love and support that far outweighed the negative.

“It’s been an honour as always representing England and wearing the Three Lions shirt, and I have no doubt we’ll be back even stronger!”

19-year-old Saka is yet to publicly comment on the incident, while Rashford shared an extremely passionate post on his social media accounts on Monday.

Manchester United recently agreed a fee to sign Sancho, and it’s believed the winger is undergoing a medical this week.

