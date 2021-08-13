Jadon Sancho reveals which United player he has already clicked with

“Today, we were on the same team and we linked up very well.”

Manchester United fans must be counting down the days until they finally get to see Jadon Sancho play in a red jersey.

After well over a year of rumours and negotiations, he is finally a United player, and this season should see the winger get quite a lot of game time for the Manchester team.

He recently chatted with former United defender Rio Ferdinand about his time at the club so far, and how he is finding the move back to England from Germany.

Jadon Sancho and Rio Ferdinand talk all things football

When asked what he will bring to the table, he said he would deliver “goals, assists, a bit of flair” and a willingness to win.

“I love winning. That’s my mentality… I can see that in a few of the players, like Bruno. Today, we were on the same team and we linked up very well”, Sancho said.

“Me and him love winning. I’m glad me and Bruno have the same mindset, because it’s needed. Especially at a time like this.”

Unsurprisingly, Ferdinand was almost salivating at the prospect of seeing Bruno and Sancho linking up at Old Trafford. He then asked if he always saw himself becoming a United player during the year-long transfer saga.

Sancho sensibly replied: “To be fair when I was in Germany I was just focused on my own football. I wasn’t really thinking about other clubs.

“Me and Dortmund at the time had objectives to finish, and I was going to make sure we finished those objectives. I’m happy we got Champions League qualification, and especially winning the Pokal.”

The full conversation between Sancho and Ferdinand can be seen here:

Sancho’s quotes from back in July, added with the above conversation with Ferdinand, should have United fans buzzing for his debut.

United’s season begins on Saturday morning at 12.30 with a game against Leeds United, though it is unclear whether or not Sancho will be in the side to take on Bielsa’s men.

