Jadon Sancho position change could benefit Man United

It’s crazy but it just might work.

Jadon Sancho is expected to make his return for Manchester United on Wednesday night against Nottingham Forest, in what is surely the ideal situation.

Erik ten Hag’s side go into the Carabao Cup semi-final 3-0 up from the first leg, and will be playing in front of a party atmosphere at Old Trafford with thousands of fans expecting to be on their way to be Wembley in by the time the final whistle blows.

Nottingham Forest should not be going into the game with too much confidence, and with a crucial game against Leeds this weekend, they may not even play their strongest XI in the game.

Sancho may not start the game, but it would make a lot of sense if he were to do so, as it is the best possible time to give him some much-needed minutes after over two months without a match.

With Marcus Rashford having featured in every game since the World Cup, Sancho playing on the left instead of United’s talisman could be a good idea that Ten Hag might look at.

But over the course of the next few weeks, Sancho’s skillset could be used elsewhere in the United team.

Jadon Sancho position change

With Christian Eriksen out injured as well as Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes will likely have to play almost every game between now and the end of the season.

Fernandes is essentially the only player in the squad who can play in the No. 10 position, but playing Sancho there is something that Ten Hag should consider.

Sancho’s issue with playing on the wing is that he is often too slow to beat his full-back, and he relies on intricate play to create chances.

This sort of thing could be perfect for a No. 10, and his clever passes around the box could prove to be very beneficial.

There would be some things that Sancho and Ten Hag would need to work on to try and make this position change work, but it’s clearly something the manager is willing to do.

Luke Shaw played in central defence in some of United’s biggest games of the season, and if Sancho could make the change, United could have yet another asset to work with.

