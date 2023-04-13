It’s now or never for Jadon Sancho

Time to shine…

News emerged on Wednesday that Marcus Rashford would be missing for at least a few weeks with a groin injury he picked up in the win over Everton.

Rashford has been Manchester United’s most important player of the season, particularly since the World Cup, where he has looked like a player transformed.

He will definitely be missed by Man United, who do struggle for goals when Rashford isn’t firing.

On top of that, youngster Alejandro Garnacho is out until May, meaning he will likely miss all of the games that Rashford is injured for.

This means that Erik ten Hag essentially has one option on the left-wing – Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has been in and out of the team this season, even since he returned from his personalised training camp that was supposed to bring him to the required level of fitness.

Since then there certainly has been bright sparks, he scored nice goals against Leeds and Leicester, but he hasn’t exactly set the world on fire.

Jadon Sancho’s time to shine

With guaranteed gametime in important games coming over the next few weeks, this is Sancho’s time to show that he does have a future at Old Trafford.

If he can help United win crucial games and secure top four, and help in both cup competitions, then he will have shown that he can be trusted by Ten Hag.

However, if he can’t manage to lift his performances to the required level when the perfect chance to get a run of games has fallen in his lap, it could be over for him.

He has clearly worked hard to lose some weight and get sharper, so United fans are certainly rooting for the young English winger.

But simply put, if Jadon Sancho doesn’t lift his game over the next few weeks, people will wonder if he ever will.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jadon sancho