Manchester United officially announce signing of Jadon Sancho

At long last, the deal is finally done.

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Jadon Sancho.

After over a year of speculation, negotiation and frustration (largely on the part of United fans), Sancho’s arrival has finally been confirmed by the club.

Sancho’s contract at Old Trafford will keep him at the club until June 2026, with an option of extending it a further year.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about the signing, and sung the praises of Sancho’s ability.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Jadon Sancho.

“Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United,” Solskjaer told Man United’s official website.

“He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom.

“His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team.

“Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level.

“For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad. We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.”

Jadon Sancho signs for Man United.

Speaking about the move, Sancho said: “I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day.

“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.

“I am looking forward to working with the manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”

Sancho will bring bags of creativity to an already strong United attack, with the 21-year-old having scored 50 goals and registered 64 assists in four seasons with Borussia Dortmund.

This is his home.

This is where he belongs. Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗.#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/LAIBn7ie7V — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jadon sancho, Manchester United