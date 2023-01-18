The match Jadon Sancho will likely return in

The match that makes the most sense…

Jadon Sancho has made a return to first-team training, much to the delight of Manchester United fans around the world who have missed the tricky winger.

While Sancho has failed to truly hit the ground running at Man United, he is still only 22 years of age, and clearly has bags of potential.

After almost two months of training separately to the first-team, Sancho has returned to the squad and began training normally with the team again.

Speaking last week, Erik ten Hag said that Sancho was making decent progress, but that he couldn’t guarantee when the player would be back in the squad.

Now that he is back training, we can assume that with the busy fixture schedule that Man United have coming up, Sancho will feature quite soon.

Jadon Sancho’s Man United return

Man United travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night – a very difficult fixture that Ten Hag’s side could really do with winning if they are to even nearly keep within touching distance of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Then, just a few days later, United are back in London for a game against league-leaders Arsenal, in what could be the biggest game of their season so far.

Neither of these games seem like fixtures that Sancho will return in, due to the importance of them, so it is difficult to see them as matches that he will appear in.

A few short days after the Arsenal game, United have a Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, and this could be the moment for Sancho to take to the pitch again.

While this game is extremely important, Ten Hag will certainly need to be rotating the team at that point, and Sancho could start on either wing against a Forest side that United should really be beating.

There would be no better way to get back in the good books of the United supporters than if Sancho scores a goal that fires the team to a cup final.

