Jadon Sancho with passionate statement after first goal of new year

His first goal since his mid-season break.

Jadon Sancho has spoken out after his first goal of the new year against Leeds United on Wednesday night.

Manchester United came back from 2-0 down at home against Leeds to rescue a point, with Sancho scoring the equaliser on the night.

Sancho came on after an hour, when United were still 2-0 down, replacing Wout Weghorst, and it’s safe to say that he did make a major difference on the game.

After Marcus Rashford scored to get United back into the game, the home team were desperately chasing another goal, which is where Sancho came up with the goods.

After a clever one-two with Luke Shaw, the ball fell to Sancho in the box, and he slotted it passed Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal, who saw the ball late.

United failed to get a winner, despite their best efforts, but Sancho was definitely a happy man after the game even though United failed to get all three points.

Jadon Sancho on goal vs Leeds United

On Twitter after the game, Sancho wrote: “I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed this feeling! Team showed great character to stay in the game, we go again on the weekend.”

Erik ten Hag said after the Leeds match that he was “proud” of Sancho, for how he has responded to the mid-season break that the player took due to physical and mental issues.

The manager said: “It is clear it is a difficult period but he finds himself out and he needs credit for that. He is a brilliant footballer and if he can invest in the right levels he can be outstanding.

“I will back him, the coaches will and the team will but finally he has to do it himself.”

With United currently in the middle of what is a bit of an injury crisis, Sancho could be in line to start against Leeds in the reverse fixture on Sunday.

