Jadon Sancho requests private help from Benni McCarthy

Impressing behind the scenes.

Benni McCarthy’s work behind the scenes with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United has been so impressive that it prompted Jadon Sancho to request one-on-one sessions with him.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who have reported that Sanhco has requested some one-on-one attention with McCarthy to work on his finishing in front of goal.

Sancho has reportedly been so impressed by Rashford’s form, that he wants to try and do something similar with McCarthy, who is being credited for a lot of Rashford’s improvements.

Rashford has always had an eye for goal, but many do feel like there seems to have been a shift in this attitude this season, as he appears to be more desperate to get into the box.

There is also the fact that Rashford looks more dominant in the air, having scored four headed goals already this season. This was a strongsuit of McCarthy’s back in his playing days, and footage at the start of the season did show the two of them working on heading the ball together.

Sancho has impressed since returning from his time off, having already scored two goals in the few weeks he has been back involved in the first-team.

Goals against Leeds and Leicester show that he hasn’t lost it, and his celebrations really show how much he himself wants to score more goals.

If Sancho manages to increase his attacking output, with regards to goals and assists, United could have a real talent on their hands.

