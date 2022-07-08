Jack Wilshere has retired from professional football

His next career move has already been reported.

Jack Wilshere has announced his retirement from professional football, insisting he will remain in the game of football in some capacity.

Wilshere, still only 30 years of age, has played little or no football over the past few years, mostly due to injury.

The former Arsenal midfielder had struggled with injury throughout his entire career, after bursting on to the scene as a teenager.

While he will not play the game again, Arsenal are set to name Wilshere as the U18s head coach.

In an emotional statement, Wilshere said that it is a difficult decision to make, given he should be still in the prime of his career at this point.

Jack Wilshere retirement

He wrote: “In truth it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control whistle feeling I have still had so much to give.

“Having played at the very highest level I have always held such huge ambitions within the game and if I am truthful I did not envisage being in this position at times.

“However, having had time to reflect and talk with those closest with me I know that now is the right time and despite the difficult moments I look back on my career with great pride at what I have achieved.”

He continued: “I have enjoyed every moment of my career and it has been the journey of a lifetime. Now is the right time to close this chapter but I still have so much to give the game and I am excited about what the future holds. COYG.”

His full statement can be seen below:

I’ve lived my dream. Thank you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rB5gnyyUlK — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) July 8, 2022

Speaking not too long ago, Wilshere discussed how the way his career went took its toll on his mental health. More on that here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, jack wilshere