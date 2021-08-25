“And the question I keep asking myself at the moment is: What am I doing it for?”

Jack Wilshere says he is considering quitting football, as he struggles to find a club this season.

Still only 29, the former Arsenal midfielder spent last season with Bournemouth, making 11 starts for the Championship club.

But having gone from a teen sensation who, at 19, was instrumental in helping Arsenal defeat an extraordinary Barcelona team back in 2011, to now being unable to find a club, Wilshere is understandably growing frustrated with football.

Speaking to The Athletic about the possibility of hanging up his boots for good, Wilshere said: “I went to Bournemouth, played some games and I thought that would be enough to show people I am fit. But it clearly wasn’t, because I don’t have any offers. That definitely concerns me.”

Jack Wilshere on retiring from football

He continued: “When you’re at a club and training every day, you wake up and if you’re not in a team, or even if you are in the team, you think, ‘Right, I’ve got to train well today. I need to show the manager I’m ready for the weekend’. I don’t have that.

“So I’m waking up in the mornings at the moment and I’m thinking, ‘Right, I need to go and train somewhere’. Normally it’s on my own… OK, I’ve been training with a club in pre-season but that’s finished now. I’m back to waking up, training on my own and finding that motivation.

“And the question I keep asking myself at the moment is: What am I doing it for?

“When I left West Ham and I was trying to find somewhere I thought, ‘Right, it’s going to come, it’s going to come’. But it’s not coming at the minute. And so now I’m waking up thinking, ‘I need to train today, but why do I need to train today?’ I want to find a club but is it going to happen?”

He also told the story of a conversation he had with his wife, where he contemplated giving up on his playing career once and for all.

Jack Wilshere considering going into coaching

He said: “Look, I’ve got to train tomorrow but why am I training? Should I just try and focus on something else? Like, I can be a coach or I’ve just got on to the course to do my A Licence so I could start focusing on that’. She said to me, ‘No, you can’t. You can’t. You’re too good’.

“I said, ‘You say I’m too good but if I was too good someone would come and at least give me a chance, let me go and train there or let me try and prove myself to them’.

“At what point do I say, ‘Enough is enough?’ I don’t know, to be honest…”

The interview, where he also discusses the abuse his children receive on behalf of his “underwhelming” career, and the state of the current Arsenal team, can be read here.

