Jack Wilshere urges Jesse Lingard to stay at Man United

Jack Wilshere has urged Jesse Lingard to stay at Manchester United, insisting “the grass ain’t always greener”.

The former Arsenal man has said that Lingard should be careful with his next move, and that he should consider himself lucky to be at a team like Man United.

Lingard is currently linked with a move to both Newcastle United and West Ham, were he enjoyed an excellent loan spell towards the end of last season.

Jack Wilshere on Jesse Lingard

He told talkSPORT: “I think after the six months he had at West Ham, he probably thought he was going to get a chance at United. He probably deserved a chance.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens this window. He probably deserves to play, he’ll feel he deserves to play.

“The grass ain’t always greener. I had this a few times at Arsenal with players who didn’t want to be there.

“Sometimes you need to sit back and look at how lucky you are to be at a big club like that and the fans…

“All right, they’re not challenging but it’s still a big club and teams go there and are intimidated by that. To be on that side of the fence rather than going to them places makes a massive difference.”

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Lingard’s chances at United were not that plentiful, but they have been even more rare under Ralf Rangnick.

Despite some big moments earlier in the season, it seems as though he is not in Rangnick’s good books, and will have a difficult decision to make over the coming weeks.

Read More About: jack wilshere, Jesse Lingard, Manchester United