Jack Wilshere reveals the best player he’s ever played with

Jack Wilshere has revealed that he believes Cesc Fabregas is best player he has ever played with.

Wilshere and Fabregas played in midfield together for Arsenal, and the Englishman has said that he learned a lot from the World Cup winner.

He also said that it’s extremely rare to see someone break into a first team at 16, which Fabregas did under Arsene Wenger.

Jack Wilshere on Cesc Fabregas

He told talkSPORT: “He played in the Premier League – just after the ‘Invincibles’ side – at 16. You won’t see that anymore. Even players like Foden, he only started at 18.

“I learnt a lot from him as he was my captain as well. People don’t realise he was a great leader.

“He was a talker on the pitch, in the dressing room. He would motivate us and in the dressing room he was the loudest.

“He would lead by his performances too. I played with him so many times where he would create around ten chances on his own and control the game by himself.”

When asked who the best player he played with at England was, Wilshere went for Wayne Rooney.

Speaking about Rooney, he said: “He was an animal. Strong, quick and aggressive. He had an amazing football brain too.”

Jack Wilshere considering going into coaching

Wilshere recently confirmed that he is considering quitting football, due to the toll it’s taking on his mental health.

In an extremely honest interview, he said: “Look, I’ve got to train tomorrow but why am I training? Should I just try and focus on something else? Like, I can be a coach or I’ve just got on to the course to do my A Licence so I could start focusing on that’. She said to me, ‘No, you can’t. You can’t. You’re too good’.

“I said, ‘You say I’m too good but if I was too good someone would come and at least give me a chance, let me go and train there or let me try and prove myself to them’.

“At what point do I say, ‘Enough is enough?’ I don’t know, to be honest…”

