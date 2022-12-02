Jack Grealish speaks openly about Miguel Almiron incident

He has opened up about the entire situation.

Jack Grealish has opened up about the Miguel Almiron situation, revealing that he tried to get in touch with the Newcastle player after the incident.

Grealish is of course referring to the end of last season, and the Manchester City’s players’ celebrations after they won the league with minutes to go in the final Premier League game.

Explaining what he felt was the most important thing that led to City’s win against Aston Villa that won them the league was, a borderline-voiceless Grealish said: “There were two secrets… number one, Riyad, taking him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron yesterday…”

The footage was shared on social media, and quickly went viral, due to the controversial nature of Grealish’s comments.

In a recent interview, the England international has said that he is delighted by Almiron’s form since the comments, with the Newcastle forward one of the most in-form players in the league so far this season.

Jack Grealish on Miguel Almiron comments

He said: “I swear, I’m actually buzzing the way he’s reacted. He said something about me in the interview the other day, he wished me the best.

“I thought ‘what a guy, man’ because if that was me and somebody had said that about me, I’d have probably been the other way and been like ‘f*** it’.”

“I thought it was just private but even in private I shouldn’t have said it because he’s a fellow professional.

“I’m actually buzzing for him. I’ve had a lot of stick off the Newcastle fans and rightly so.”

Grealish also revealed that he tried to get in touch with Almiron via Matt Targett, who is currently on the books at Newcastle, as he wanted to apologise.

🗣️ “I don’t think anything that Jack [Grealish] said has got anything to do with the great form. Jack is a great player first and foremost and I wish him all the best, but this success is down to hard work.” Miguel Almirón on Jack Grealish’s comments on him in the summer. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VG2EMp5yPQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 11, 2022

Almiron spoke about the incident in a recent interview as well, saying that he would have no problem shaking Grealish’s hand before Newcastle and Man City next play each other.

The only potential issue with that is that the Englishman would be unlikely to start the game…

