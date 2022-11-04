Callum Wilson opens up on impact of Jack Grealish’s Miguel Almiron comment

Only one winner so far…

Callum Wilson has opened up on the impact of Jack Grealish’s Miguel Almiron comments from last season that have seemingly lit a fire under the Newcastle forward.

After Manchester City won the league, Grealish made it clear that he was enjoying the celebrations, but arguably took it too far when he brought up an innocent Almiron in a seemingly-drunk joke made about his teammate Riyad Mahrez.

Explaining what he felt the most important thing that led to City’s win against West Ham that won them the league was, a borderline-voiceless Grealish said: “There were two secrets… number one, Riyad, taking him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron yesterday…”

Since then, Grealish has remained a bench player for Manchester City, while Almiron has transformed into one of the most in-form players in the league.

In fact, in October alone, Almiron scored more goals for Newcastle than Grealish has since joining City.

Some absolute belters from Miguel Almirón over the past month! 🤩🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/bzla98WapH — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 1, 2022

Wilson talked about his teammate and the impact that he feels Grealish’s comments had on Almiron.

Callum Wilson on Jack Grealish vs Miguel Almiron

“Obviously that comment was made, and I actually didn’t even realise the comment had been made until recently – when someone was saying that I was like, ‘What was said?’,” Wilson told the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“I was just oblivious to it really. Someone was saying, ‘Jack said this, Jack said that’. He’s [Almiron] South American, he’s such a nice guy, he’s happy, he didn’t really comment on it.

“He just shook his shoulders, and I think internally he’s probably used it as motivation and driven him. But he hasn’t said anything to me.

“His English is quite good, but I can imagine it would have been a little bit frustrating for him to hear that about himself. He’s thought, ‘You know what, put some respect on my name for myself’.

“It’s to his credit really, he’s doing really well.”

Next up for Wilson, Almiron and co. is a difficult trip to Southampton on Sunday.

