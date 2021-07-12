Jack Grealish appeared to like a tweet criticising Gareth Southgate’s tactics

The Aston Villa player has since unliked the tweet.

Jack Grealish has appeared to like a tweet criticising Gareth Southgate’s tactics following England’s defeat to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

According to The Athletic, Grealish, who was brought on as a substitute nine minutes into extra time, appeared to like a tweet from a fan account that posted a quote attributed to former Tottenham and Netherlands player Rafael van der Vaart.

The quote read: “This England side… they spend the whole game with their ass in their own box while having so much quality in the squad. It’s sad.”

Eagle-eyed followers of Grealish noticed he liked the tweet on Monday afternoon, but it has since been unliked.

The Aston Villa star has had quite a busy day on Twitter, having already hit back at Roy Keane for accusing him of not being willing to take a penalty in the shootout.

Absolutely devastated.. I can’t actually explain what it means personally the way the fans have acted this past 7 weeks.. To every single one of youse, I hope I can repay you… 😢❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Yl05trQDKr — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 12, 2021

Grealish replied: “I said I wanted to take one! The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will…”

It is believed that Southgate decided who got to take the first five penalties, and it was based on form on the training ground.

I said I wanted to take one!!!!

The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will… https://t.co/3mBpKyMoUV — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 12, 2021

Jack Grealish on Euro 2020 exit

He also posted a statement after England were knocked out, informing his followers that he was “absolutely devastated.”

“Absolutely devastated.. I can’t actually explain what it means personally the way the fans have acted this past seven weeks.. To every single one of you, I hope I can repay you…”

It isn’t the first time that Grealish has done something like this either. Back in August, he liked a tweet from Sky Bet which listed a number of his most impressive stats, and asked why Southgate was still yet to give him an England callup.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, Euro 2020, gareth southgate, jack grealish