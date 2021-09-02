Jack Grealish says he was “desperate” to take a penalty in Euro 2020 final

He also revealed where in the list of penalty takers he was.

Jack Grealish has said that he was “desperate” to take a penalty in Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

England lost on penalties, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and 19-year-old Bukayo Saka the players to miss their spot-kicks.

After the game, many questioned why Grealish (and other more senior players) were not among those to take the first five penalties.

Grealish was quick to stand up for himself, shooting back at Roy Keane specifically to say that he did want to take one, but that it was the manager’s decision.

He has since doubled down on these comments, and said that he was “desperate” to have taken a penalty in the final.

After being asked by ITV whether or not he had watched the penalty shootout back, he revealed that he had not.

He said: “It was nerve-wracking really. Because when you’re not playing, or you’re not involved, or you’re watching on, it’s always more nervous.

“I was desperate for one (of the first five). But you’ve got to remember at the end of the day, that we practised it every single day for however long we were here, six or seven weeks.”

He also revealed he was sixth in line to take a penalty, meaning if Saka had scored, and Italy then missed, Grealish would have had a chance to win England in the European Championship.

He said: “You have to respect the manager’s decision, and the staff’s decision to pick the five that they want.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I didn’t want one, because I did, but at the end of the day, it’s one of them.”

Grealish revealing he was sixth in the list to take a penalty is somewhat surprising, given footage emerged shortly after the match that seemed to suggest it was Jordan Pickford who was up next.

