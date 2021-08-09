Jack Grealish outlines the reasons he joined Manchester City

“The manager has only had two sessions with myself, but it’s just crazy to see the way he works. Some of the tactics he has are just out of this world.”

Jack Grealish has delivered his first press conference as a Manchester City player, since joining the club from Aston Villa.

Speaking on Monday evening, he was asked about how difficult it was to leave his boyhood club, and what impacted his decision.

Jack Grealish on joining Manchester City

He said: “It’s one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but it was something I couldn’t turn down.”

He even compared his situation to that of Lionel Messi, specifically his tearful press conference on Sunday morning. He said: “Everyone saw how Messi was. That is how I felt. Spoke to staff and players and I teared up a little bit.”

Grealish made one comment that could be taken as a potential reference to Harry Kane’s controversial antics this summer, as he made sure to make it clear that he “reported back to pre-season” as he was “meant to”.

🗣 "It was so tough… I think everyone knows that. I reported back to pre-season as I was meant to. I went back for a few days, it was difficult because in the back of my head I knew I might be going" Jack Grealish discusses his move from Aston Villa to Man City 🔊🔛👇 pic.twitter.com/Pr8W6UoC5a — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2021

He continued: “The chance to win trophies, to play with Kevin De Bruyne and to play for the best manager in the world was a massive factor as well.

“I also want to be a regular starter for England. I believe I can be. I want to play as much as possible and be as successful as I know I can be.”

Speaking about his record-breaking £100 million fee, he said: “It hasn’t sunk in yet, actually. It means so much to me that the club were willing to spend that much money on me. It fills me with confidence. It shows how much the club and the manager value me.”

He said that something else that filled him with confidence was being given the #10 jersey, which was previously worn by the club’s record goal scorer Sergio Aguero.

He said: “Getting the #10 shirt was a brilliant feeling. It’s big shoes to fill after Sergio had it for so many years. We know how successful he was. It shows how much the club value me and I feel I can play in it with full confidence.”

He also sung the praise of his new manager Pep Guardiola, and talked about what his first training sessions have been like.

“The manager has only had two sessions with myself, but it’s just crazy to see the way he works. Some of the tactics he has are just out of this world.”

City’s first game of the season is against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

