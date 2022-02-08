Pep Guardiola responds to video of Jack Grealish on night out

“The video doesn’t show exactly what happened…”

Pep Guardiola has responded to a video of Jack Grealish and other teammates on night out.

The footage of Grealish in particular have been shared widely on social media, with the England international seemingly being turned away from a bar.

Guardiola has reacted to this news, and is clearly completely fine with what happened. His only issue seems to be that he was not invited to the dinner, which he said was “sober”.

Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish night out video

Speaking on Tuesday, he said: “I’m so upset because they didn’t invite me, and I don’t like it. Next time hopefully they can invite me and do the dinner correctly. At 8 o’clock, like they have done.

“The video doesn’t show exactly what happened. They had dinner together, sober, and enjoyed time with mates and backroom staff.

“The players know. All of them, they were perfect. But they will be fined because they didn’t invite me…”

When asked if he feels as though those players in particular are unfairly treated in the media, Guardiola said: “In this case, yeah.”

While the footage being shared seems to imply that Grealish is being turned away from a bar, Guardiola seems convinced that this is not the case, and simply puts the misunderstanding and reaction down to “today’s social media”.

Jack Grealish at Man City

While Guardiola is clearly not too bothered by this incident, he has taken issue with Grealish’s off-the-pitch activity in the past.

Just a number of weeks ago, Grealish and Phil Foden were both dropped by Guardiola as the pair were being “distracted” by things going on outside the world of football.

“At Christmas time I pay a lot of attention to behaviour on and off the pitch. And when off the pitch is not proper they are not going to play.”

After a few games on the bench, Grealish was brought back into the team, but he has not exactly lit the Premier League up since his move from Aston Villa.

