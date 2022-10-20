Miguel Almiron stat makes Jack Grealish comments seem ridiculous

He might be starting to regret that.

A new Miguel Almiron statistic makes Jack Grealish’s comments from the end of last season seem very foolish.

After Manchester City won the league, Grealish made it clear that he was enjoying the celebrations, but arguably took it too far when he brought up an innocent Almiron in a seemingly-drunk joke made about his teammate Riyad Mahrez.

Explaining what he felt the most important thing that led to City’s win against West Ham that won them the league was, a borderline-voiceless Grealish said: “There were two secrets… number one, Riyad, taking him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron yesterday…”

Since then, Almiron has been in excellent form, while Grealish has remained a secondary option at Man City.

Jack Grealish’s Miguel Almiron comments

In fact, after Almiron’s match-winning goal against Everton on Wednesday night, he has now scored as many Premier League goals this month as Jack Grealish has since joining Manchester City.

Miguel Almiron has scored as many PL goals this month as Jack Grealish has since joining Manchester City — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 19, 2022

Almiron has actually outscored Grealish and Mahrez combined so far this season.

Now some people would argue that Grealish won’t care what Almiron is doing, as he is playing for the best team in the world who just won the Premier League.

But Grealish isn’t really playing that often, and he certainly isn’t as valuable a player to Man City as Almiron currently is to Newcastle.

When City were desperately chasing a goal against Liverpool at Anfield last week, Grealish remained an unused substitute on the bench.

Meanwhile, in Newcastle, Almiron is playing a major part in Eddie Howe’s side rapidly climbing up the table.

It seems as though his comments lit some sort of fire under Almiron, and maybe the Newcastle attacker’s form will have a similar impact on Grealish himself.

Read next: Erik ten Hag responds to Crisitano Ronaldo storming out of Old Trafford

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jack grealish, miguel almiron