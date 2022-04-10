Why did Man City sign Jack Grealish?

The most needless £100 million ever spent.

Manchester City drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday in what was one of the most important games of the season so far.

It had everything. It had goals, it had some of the best players in the world, and it had tactical battles for the ages. But for Jack Grealish, all it had was a cameo off the bench that lasted just under 10 minutes.

The most expensive British player of all time was brought on for a few minutes against Atletico Madrid in midweek too, so he was well-rested. While some of City’s attackers would have an argument to say that they were fatigued, Grealish could make no such point.

But still, even in this instance, Pep Guardiola didn’t need him.

And this is what makes his £100 million transfer from Aston Villa so frustrating. Guardiola and City never needed him, but they still decided to break the bank for him anyway.

Grealish was one of the best players in the league at Villa, and undeniably one of the best to watch. But we’ll never see that player again under Guardiola.

Jack Grealish at Man City

Is this what he dreamed of when he left his boyhood club? A few minutes here and there in the biggest games of the season, while his teammates show what they can do on the biggest stage? Is this really what he wanted?

At 26, perhaps what he wanted is silverware, and by the end of the season, it’s likely he will have won at least one trophy at City. But is this how he thought it would be? Is this how he thought it would feel?

While Guardiola is undeniably a world class coach, it is a slight stain on his record that he can sign these playthings for record fees, knowing that they don’t even have to play regularly, because they will have another one waiting in the wings if needs be.

If you really put your mind to it and tried to think of Grealish’s best moments from this season, could you name five? There was a point at Villa where he was doing something magical almost every week!

Back on New Year’s Day, we wrote about City’s epic win over Arsenal, that Grealish didn’t even feature in. Back then we asked whether there was any real point in him signing the Manchester club.

A few months on, and we’re starting to figure out the answer.

