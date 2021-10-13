Jack Grealish fumes after substitution against Hungary

He looked visibly disappointed.

Jack Grealish was not happy to be taken off during England’s 1-1 draw with Hungary on Tuesday night.

Grealish was replaced by Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka just over an hour into the game, and made sure to show his frustration as he came off the pitch.

The Manchester City man could be seen shaking his head and muttering under his breath, before refusing to take a bottle of water from a staff member who offered him one.

While it was a surprising decision from Gareth Southgate to take Grealish, who had been playing really well, off, it comes with the territory of being in a team filled with stars in every position.

🗣️ "It was a surprise.." Gareth Southgate admits England's performance v Hungary was well below par… pic.twitter.com/0l7MNJZL4W — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 13, 2021

England 1-1 Hungary

John Stones rescued the point for England, after Hungary’s Roland Sallai put them ahead earlier in the first-half from the penalty spot.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling went close to winning the game for Southgate’s men on a number of occasions, but just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

Jack Grealish’s season so far

City’s £100 million man has had a mixed start to the season, though overall his performances have been quite impressive.

However, he is definitely not playing the way he used to at Aston Villa, when seemingly every single attack would go through him.

City have quality all over the pitch, and can afford to attack down the right-hand side if Grealish isn’t getting much joy, like he wasn’t in the PSG game.

As a result, we can expect to see less goals and assists from him this season, and potentially less starts as times goes on.

Many have already questioned this season whether Grealish at £100 million was a wise signing, given City have plenty of creative midfielders already, and what they are really missing is someone who can stick the ball in the back of the net.

Time will tell.

Read More About: England, jack grealish