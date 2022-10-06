Jack Grealish reveals goalkeeper conversation about Erling Haaland

The man just can’t stop scoring.

Jack Grealish has revealed what FC Copenhagen’s goalkeeper said to him after Erling Haaland’s masterclass in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Haaland only got two out of the five goals in the 5-0 win for Pep Guardiola’s side, which he may even be slightly disappointed with, but it was the inevitable nature of him finding the back of the net that wowed everyone who watched the game.

Even Grealish and the Copenhagen goalkeeper exchanged a laugh about how freakish Haaland’s performance was, with the Englishman discussing it after the game.

Jack Grealish on Erling Haaland

“Do you know what, it’s unbelievable honestly,” he said. I’ve never experienced anything like it in my life. I was just laughing, like how?!

“He’s always there. It’s a pleasure to play with him. Their goalkeeper said to me after one of his goals, he’s not human! I was like ‘Bro I know’.

“He’s so humble, he’s great around the place, that’s the God’s honest truth. Hopefully he can carry this on and fire us to glory.”

Grealish himself played well in the Champions League match, picking up the Man of the Match award for his efforts on the night.

He was more involved than he has been at City in the past, touching the ball 92 times, and it’s clear he’s enjoying his football a bit more this season.

He said: “Yeah I loved it. Obviously playing in the Champions League at Etihad is a great feeling, Three wins out of three in the group and at the top, it was a great night!

“I’m loving it at the moment. My last three or four games I feel back to myself. I’m playing with freedom and confidence.”

"The keeper said to me, he's not human" "I've never witnessed anything like Haaland in my life" Jack Grealish reacts after a dominant Man City performance strong 💪#UCL | 🎙@msmith850 pic.twitter.com/w2ezApwCKC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 5, 2022

After the game, manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Grealish, clearly impressed with his midfielder.

Next up for City is a Premier League game at home against Southampton on Saturday.

