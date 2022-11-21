Jack Grealish keeps promise with celebration vs Iran

What a lovely gesture.

Jack Grealish kept his promise with his celebration on Monday afternoon, following his goal against Iran in England’s World Cup opener.

Grealish scored England’s sixth goal in a 6-2 win against an Iran side that really couldn’t live with the quality in Gareth Southgate’s team.

It was a simple goal for Grealish, who came on as a substitute in the second-half. Callum Wilson was played through and could well have slotted the ball into the net himself, but instead he squared it to the Manchester City midfielder.

Grealish played the ball past the goalkeeper and wrapped up the game for England, who are now top of their group with a +4 goal difference.

Many noticed Grealish’s slightly strange celebration, which almost looked a small bit like Daniel Sturridge’s dance that he used to do as a celebration in the past.

It has since been made clear that it was actually a message to a fan that he met with recently, who lives with cerebral palsy.

Finlay actually asked Grealish to do the worm if he scored a goal, but the England midfielder made it clear that he wouldn’t want to do that in case he risked injury.

The celebration from Jack Grealish 🕺 11-year-old Finlay asked him to do this celebration when he next scored 👇👇#Eng #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/K5WEkZnzeY — FPL Heisenberg (@FPL_Heisenberg) November 21, 2022

While Grealish certainly played well when he came on against Iran, he is unlikely to make the Starting XI for the next match, as Southgate seems to have found what he believes is his strongest XI.

The midfield against Iran was made up of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Mason Mount, with the latter the most likely to be replaced by Grealish.

The likes of Phil Foden, Kalvin Phillips and Marcus Rashford will also be knocking on the door, with the Man United forward also scoring off the bench on Monday afternoon.

