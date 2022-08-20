Eddie Howe on Jack Grealish’s Miguel Almiron comments and how his side will respond

Will he be targeted tomorrow?

Eddie Howe has rubbished reports that he has used Jack Grealish’s comments about Miguel Almiron as extra motivation for when his Newcastle side to take on Manchester City on Sunday.

After City won the league, Grealish made it clear that he was enjoying the celebrations, but arguably took it too far when he brought up an innocent Almiron in a seemingly-drunk joke made about his teammate Riyad Mahrez.

Explaining what he felt the most important thing that led to City’s win against West Ham that won them the league was, a borderline-voiceless Grealish said: “There were two secrets… number one, Riyad, taking him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron yesterday…”

Almiron and Grealish will face-off for the first time since these comments were made on Sunday, though Howe has said he hasn’t been using these comments as additional motivation.

Eddie Howe on Jack Grealish and Miguel Almiron

Howe said: “I’ve used all sorts of ways to try and motivate my players over the years. I’d never rule anything out if I felt it was appropriate to use any method that I felt would get extra.

“My players are motivated to play well for Newcastle and for themselves and their families but if there was a way of doing that, yeah, I’d use it. I’m not going to comment on the situation that you mentioned but, certainly, we’re highly motivated for the game.”

Howe went on to say that he hopes his side plays the game with “cool heads”.

“We need to have fire in our hearts, but we need to play with discipline. We can’t lose that. I’ll back our players. We’re very good professionals. We need to keep 11 players on the pitch in every game this season.”

While it would be interesting to see how Grealish and Almiron deal with each other in the match, there is the extreme likelihood that one of two them could be on the bench, with the City man far from a regular in Pep Guardiola’s team.

