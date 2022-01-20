Close sidebar

Jack Byrne hits out at Gabby Agbonlahor over Man United opinion

by Rudi Kinsella
Jack Byrne Agbonlahor

The Shamrock Rovers man isn’t happy…

Jack Byrne has hit out at Gabby Agbonlahor over his comments about Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Agbonlahor, who used to play for and captain Villa, suggested that football players would much rather sign for Villa than United, based on where the two teams are currently.

He was asked whether John McGinn would consider leaving Villa to go to United, but he insisted that based on the club’s trajectories he would be wrong to do so.

“Come the summer, I believe Aston Villa will be looking at… You’d rather sign for Aston Villa than Man United this summer.

“Man United are on the way down, Aston Villa are on the way up… Who’s going to be the United manager? Look at the players running their contract down.

“Players want out at Man Utd and players want to come to Villa. Look at Coutinho! Come on.”

Jack Byrne Agbonlahor

Jack Byrne on Gabby Agbonlahor

The Shamrock Rovers midfielder took to Twitter to complain about Agbonlahor’s comments, questioning how he gets paid to “come out with garbage on a regular basis”.

He also added that he himself is a Villa fan, so it’s not coming from a place of bias.

Jack Byrne

He then called on Agbonlahor’s talkSPORT colleague Simon Jordan to “sort out” the former Villa man’s controversial opinions.

Howver, Jordan himself is no stranger to a controversial opinion, as he recently questioned the standards of former Man United captain Roy Keane.

This isn’t the first time that Byrne has taken issue with something that has been said on talkSPORT, as he criticised Jamie O’Hara during the summer as well.

O’Hara said that Raphael Varane was not the safest signing United could have made, even going as far as suggesting he may have a lack of pace.

Byrne recently returned to Rovers in the League of Ireland, where he will hope to replicate the successful time he had with the club before he made the move to Cyprus.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: ,

Related posts

Thomas Frank tears into Man United after suffering defeat

Ralf Rangnick singles out players following Man United win

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man United