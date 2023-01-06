Jack Butland forced to delete old Man United tweet

The goalkeeper has made a move to the Premier League.

Jack Butland has signed for Manchester United, becoming the club’s second-choice goalkeeper behind David de Gea.

With Man United still in four competitions, there is a chance that Butland will play for the club more than Martin Dubravka did in the first half of the season, with him only having played once.

However, Butland has been forced into deleting an old tweet that contradicts this signing, that has been dug up by football fans online.

Back in 2017, a fan took to Twitter to ask Butland if he would consider moving to Man United to be second-choice, to which the goalkeeper replied: “I would never move to be a number 2!”

Of course a lot has changed in the past five years, but it is the nature of footballing fandom online that Butland felt the need to delete the tweet following his move to the Premier League.

Jack Butland signs for Man United

Speaking after signing for Erik ten Hag’s side, Butland said: “This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent. I’m really looking forward to working with an unbelievable goalkeeping group, supporting each other every day to create the best training and playing environment for the team.

“I’ve played against David De Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates.

“There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I’m excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions.”

With a game against Charlton in the Carabao Cup set to take place next week, Butland’s debut could come sooner rather than later, if Ten Hag is to trust him in a cup quarter-final.

