Ivan Toney’s post-match comments might worry Brentford fans

Ivan Toney’s post-match interview could worry Brentford fans, after their “embarrassing” 4-0 defeat away to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Toney started the game, but failed to score, as did his team, with the managerless Villa side completely playing them off the pitch at Villa Park.

This win comes just days after Steven Gerrard was sacked after less than 12 months in charge of the club.

Speaking after the game, Toney said that the performance was “embarrassing”, and that his team looked like a “bunch of kids”.

Speaking to the BBC, he described the performance from his team as “a shambles”.

“They fully deserved the result and it could have been more. We were like a bunch of kids out there.

“I don’t mind losing games but not like that. Embarrassing performance from the boys.

“We knew what they were about, we knew they had quality throughout the team. They put in a performance today and deserved to win.

“Fifteen minutes in, 3-0 down. That cannot happen in a Premier League game. We had it against Newcastle and we bounced back so hopefully we can do that again.”

Toney speaking so harshly about his team could worry Brentford fans, even though he is not wide of the mark, nor is he excluding himself from the criticism.

Brentford’s supporters will be well aware of the fact that Toney could well be extremely in-demand in January, especially if he is brought to the World Cup in January.

Manchester United have been linked with the striker in the past, and based on his performances over the past two years or so, he will know well that he is good enough to be playing at a very high level.

They will have a chance to set things right next weekend with a home game against Wolves.

