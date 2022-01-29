Ivan Toney apologises for controversial video with “unacceptable language”

“I have explained to the gaffer what happened and apologised to him…”

Ivan Toney has apologised for a video that has surfaced of him using “unacceptable language” in Dubai.

The Brentford striker appeared to make a disrespectful comment about his club, and the video is unsurprisingly being shared widely on social media.

Toney can be seen in the video with a girl who also references his club in a negative way, though the striker has said that he believes the video has been “edited”.

He posted an apology on his Twitter page, where he said that he understands why fans are disappointed by his actions.

He wrote: “I am aware of a video of me that was published on social media today, taken in Dubai where I have been on holiday during the winter break.

“In it, I used language that was unacceptable. The video was cut short and edited, but I have to accept the impact this has had and I realise I should not have put myself in that position.

“I have explained to the gaffer what happened and apologised to him but I also want to apologise to all Brentford fans. I respect the way you all support the team, and I have to say how much I love playing for the club and for you.

“I’ll be back at training next week, working hard to score more goals to win us more games for the rest of the season.”

Toney will hope that his manager Thomas Frank does not respond badly to his comments, as the Brentford boss can be an outspoken figure at the best of times.

Frank is yet to make any sort of comment about the video, though he will inevitably be asked at his next press conference.

Toney has made a smooth transition from the Championship to the Premier League, scoring six goals already this season.

