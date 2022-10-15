Friday night shows Man United what they should have already known

It is obvious what the club needs to do.

Friday night saw Brentford defeat Brighton 2-0 in a very exciting game at the Community Stadium. Ivan Toney bagged a brace in the game, and overall was the standout player on the pitch.

He scored a beautiful first goal, a delightful flick after some fluid football by Thomas Frank’s side, before he slotted a goal home from the penalty spot.

Ivan Toney, STOP THAT! 🤤 What a finish to mark your 100th game for Brentford! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FrPk6li7x1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 14, 2022

After the game, Jamie Carragher insisted Toney should be on the plane to Qatar for his penalties alone, but he is a lot more than just a poacher in the box.

Toney is surprisingly small, standing at 5’10, yet he can effectively play as a target man. When the ball is lumped up to him in the air, he never allows the defender to come away with it easily.

He is a nuisance and a handful, and when you’re watching him you feel like you’re watching an old-school, big number 9.

That is until the ball comes to his feet. When he gets it, he can turn with it, he can flick it casually, he can play defence-splitting passes like he did against Man United in the second game of the season.

Ivan Toney to Man United

So United should be well aware of what he can do, and they should be willing to break the bank for him in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants out again, and Anthony Martial has shown that he can’t be trusted to stay fit for any significant amount of time.

Toney is a bit like Martial in the way that he plays, but he can do more without the ball than the Frenchman, and has proven to be far more durable.

United play far better with Martial in the team, so they should be looking for someone with a relatively similar skillset to replace him.

Plus, as Carragher said, there is the bonus that if a team with Toney in it is to get a penalty, it’s almost definitely going to result in a goal.

He's not even looking at the ball!! 👀 This side-by-side on Ivan Toney's penalty technique is incredible! 🔎 pic.twitter.com/z3TM1vWOku — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 14, 2022

