Ivan Toney releases first statement following gambling charges

He’s not happy with recent reports.

Ivan Toney has released his first statement following the multiple gambling charges made against the Brentford striker.

Toney is accused of having breached the FA’s gambling rules for professional footballers on accounts, which could result in a lengthy ban from football.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that Toney could face at least six months away from football, something which the player is not happy about based on his statement.

Toney is unhappy with reports like this emerging when he had been assured the case would be dealt with confidentially.

He also cited the fact that the time the story was initially broken just as the England squad for the World Cup was about to be announced.

Ivan Toney’s statement on gambling charges

On his own Instagram account, he said: “I was shocked and disappointed to see press speculation yesterday and today about the FA investigation process concerning me after I have been told by the FA that it is a confidential process until any decision has been made.

“It is especially disturbing for me to read that the FA is saying I shall be banned from football for six months before there has even been a hearing, and it does make me worried about the process.

“My lawyers will be writing to the FA to request that they conduct a leak inquiry, as this is the second time stories have appeared in the newspapers – the last time was just before selection of the England World Cup squad.

“As I continue to be told the investigation is meant to be confidential, I am unable to provide any further comment, and shall continue to concentrate on my football.”

This lengthy statement implies Toney will not be speaking out about the incident too much in the future, as he would rather the matter to be dealt with as quietly as possible.

