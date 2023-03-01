Ivan Toney faces lengthy ban following gambling rule breaches

He faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ivan Toney looks set to miss at least six months of football due to the gambling rule breaches he has been accused of.

That’s according to reports that have emerged in the past few days, which state that the FA is getting ready to punish Toney for the 262 charges the Brentford striker was accused of last year.

The alleged breaches took place between February 2017 and January 2021, but Toney has maintained playing for Brentford since the reports first emerged.

Toney is yet to make a public statement about the charges, and is reportedly assessing what next to do.

Ivan Toney gambling charges.

Ivan Toney’s betting case is now back with the FA. The Brentford striker has issued his reply to the 262 charges. The FA will now go through his response before issuing a hearing date. SSN anticipates that Toney could be banned for at least six months.pic.twitter.com/tQDTErKYAQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 1, 2023

Toney may consider himself somewhat lucky that any ban could include the summer months, when domestic football is in its close season before the new season resumes around the start of August.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Wednesday, presenter Simon Jordan said that Toney is set to take account for his actions.

He said: “I sat down with his dad, Ivan Toney senior, a few weeks ago and he was a very nice man, and so is Ivan.

“My advice to them was make sure you don’t muddy the water. Whatever you are guilty of admit, whatever you are not guilty of contest.

“He seems to be doing that. I’m not suggesting he followed my advice, but I think that is the best course of action when you are dealing with the football world that will hold you to account if you try to muddy the water and turn semantics into an argument.”

There have been a number of high profile bans related to gambling in football in the past, with Joey Barton banned for 18 months for placing 1260 bets on football matches over a seven-year period.

