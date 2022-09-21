Ivan Toney continues war of words with Arsenal defender Gabriel

“Doing it a second time was a bit cringey…”

Ivan Toney has continued his war of words with Arsenal defender Gabriel, following Arsenal’s 3-0 win away to Brentford on Sunday morning.

After the game, Gabriel took to Twitter with a seemingly innocuous tweet, posting “Nice kick about with the boys.”

Nice kick about with the boys. ⚽️❤️🤍 @Arsenal — Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) September 18, 2022

This is a reference to a tweet that was posted by Toney the day after Brentford defeated Arsenal on the first day of last season.

Brentford won the game 2-0 and Toney didn’t wait long to tweet “Nice kick about with the boys”, after his side got the three points.

Toney, who recently got his first England callup, was asked if he had seen Gabriel’s tweet after the game, which he had…

He said: “I think once was funny, but doing it a second time was a bit cringey…

“I bit my tongue. I wanted to reply, I wanted to nibble, but fair play to them. They played very well. They’re a different Arsenal side to the one we played last year.

“They’re going very well. Fair play to them.”

"I wanted to nibble but fair play to them" 😂 Brentford striker Ivan Toney responds to "cringey" tweets from Arsenal players mocking him about a tweet he sent last year 👇pic.twitter.com/y6T06K15lZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2022

Toney is currently the third highest scorer in the Premier League this season, with Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Aleksander Mitrovic the only three players who have bagged more this season.

Speaking about his England callup, Toney said that he felt a real sense of accomplishment to be called up to the senior national team having never played for any of the underage sides in the past.

He said: “If you manifest it you always have a big chance of doing it. No matter where I was – whether I was on loan here, there and everywhere – I always believed in myself that one day I would be a Premier League player.”

