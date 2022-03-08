Irish transfers this summer: Five players and where they should go

The right moves for these lads.

Ahead of what will likely be a busy transfer window this summer, we’re taking a look at some Irish players, and where they should go.

While a lot can change between now and the summer, we’re making some early predictions about where these five players should end up next season.

Irish transfer news

Festy Ebosele – Everton

Unfortunately, it seems as though Seamus Coleman is nearing the end of his career, or at least the end of his time in the Starting XI.

The man to replace him could be his fellow countryman, Derby County’s lightening quick wing-back Ebosele.

The way the game has developed over the past few years means that an attacking full-back is one of the best assets to have in your squad, and as a result, Ebosele will be in demand this summer.

Gavin Bazunu – loan move to Watford

Bazunu will return to Manchester City in the summer, where he is likely to be loaned out again, but this time at a higher standard.

Ben Foster will be 39 in a few weeks, and will need replacing as Watford’s goalkeeper next season. This seems a perfect fit for young Bazunu.

Jason Knight – Wolves or Leeds

This is a move that really should have happened in January, but the young man wanted to stay with Derby County to help them fight for survival.

It was an admirable decision, and one that shows the character of the man, but next season he needs to be playing in the Premier League.

John Egan – Bournemouth

Egan should be playing in the Premier League, and it’s a real travesty that he is not. He performs at a really high level every time he wears the green jersey, and was one of Sheffield United’s best players in the Premier League for two years.

He is showing loyalty to the side who recently made him captain, but he has a few years left at the top of his game, and he should spend them playing the best standard of football possible.

Chiedozie Ogbene – Nottingham Forest

While Forest are not extremely likely to gain promotion to the Premier League this season, Ogbene’s Rotherham side are almost definitely going up to the Championship.

But Ogbene has been one of the League 1 side’s best performers so far this season, and he should go to a team towards the top of the Championship, instead of near the bottom.

