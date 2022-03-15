Irish forwards in the goals on Tuesday night

A few selection headaches for Stephen Kenny going into this month’s games.

Aaron Connolly, Callum Robinson, Will Keane and Chiedozie Ogbene were all among the goals on Tuesday night, just weeks out from an international break.

Stephen Kenny will have been keeping a close eye on tonight’s proceedings, given Ireland take on Belgium and Lithuania in a series of friendlies at the end of the month.

Keane scored his 19th goal of the season for Wigan against Crewe Alexandra, with the recently called up Irish striker in great form.

Irish strikers in the goals

Four of our senior international forwards have scored tonight! 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Kenny fever must be in the air 🤐#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/eOztXTt8I6 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 15, 2022

Given Adam Idah recently suffered an injury that will keep him out until the end of the season, Keane may feel as though he should be Ireland’s starting striker at the end of the month.

Another attacking option that Kenny has is Connolly, who was left out of the most recent Ireland squad.

He scored a goal for Middlesbrough against Birmingham, helping Chris Wilder’s side on the way to all three points, which could prove crucial in their promotion push in the Championship.

The friendlies this month could be Connolly’s best chance at showing Kenny what he can do in a green jersey.

In less surprising news, Ogbene scored for Rotherham against Lincoln. The Corkman, who really impressed for Ireland lately, will without a doubt be in the Ireland squad announced later this week.

Ireland squad

Meanwhile, Callum Robinson also grabbed a goal for West Brom. He will be hoping to continue his incredible form from the last time he played for Ireland, where he scored a hat-trick against Qatar.

With Keane, Robinson and Ogbene both guaranteed to be in the squad, Connolly will hope that he has done enough as of late to show that he is capable of playing for Ireland going forward.

Find regular updates on all things Irish football at Kenny’s Kids.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Aaron Connolly, Middlesboro, stephen kenny