Irish Referee Society condemn ‘cowardly assault’ on elderly referee

The Irish Referee Society has condemned a ‘cowardly assault’ on a referee in his sixties, who was assaulted last weekend.

The team in question have not yet been named, nor has the exact league that it happened in, in an attempt not to jeopardise legal proceedings.

The referee in question was assaulted, with his bike also damaged by representatives from the unnamed team.

The statement states that were it not for “the assistance of the home team, things could have been much worse.”

The incident in question is alleged to have happened during a Churches League game last weekend in the Tymon Park region.

Referee assaulted in Dublin

The statement in full reads: “The Dublin Branch committee have decided that enough is enough. Again, over the past weekend, one of our members was assaulted while officiating at a fixture on Saturday 26th February 2022.

“We will not name the team or the league they are affiliated too in order not to jeopardise the disciplinary proceedings that will have to take place.

“The referee is a long-standing and respected referee in his 60s, he was chased onto the field of play and assaulted by the culprit. The referee was acting as a stand-alone referee for this fixture and but for the assistance of the home team things could have been much worse.

“The referee who also cycled to the fixture also had his bicycle purposely damaged and was therefore unable to cycle home due to the injuries obtained in this cowardly assault and the damage done to his bicycle by another member of the offending team.

“As per the ISRS directive he reported this assault and the damage to his bike to the nearest Garda station.

“We have contacted the league concerned and contacted referees affiliated to this league to let them know we as a branch will not supply referees to this team for all their remaining matches whether its in their league or the cup competitions they remain in.

“The member in question is still shaken by this event but is recovering well.

“If you are made aware of this incident by any other source, please do not divulge any names of teams or the official to anyone in the media circles as due process must be adhered to.”

