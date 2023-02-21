Irish politician takes jab at Darwin Nunez

A bit harsh…

Irish politician Ged Nash has taken a jab at Darwin Nunez with his latest comments.

Labour TD Ged Nash said that the Government’s cost of living supports are “as well targeted as a Darwin Nunez shot from outside the box”, when speaking to media on Tuesday.

Nash said that the package announced today by the Government does little to address low-paid work and other structural issues.

He said that the package was an “admittance” that the Budget and last year’s supports did not go far enough.

On a sunny plinth today, Labour's Ged Nash says that the Government's cost of living supports are "as well targeted as a Darwin Nunez shot from outside the box". pic.twitter.com/Zr2IRaZGw1 — Paul Hosford (@PTHosford) February 21, 2023

While Nunez has been the brunt of a lot of jokes this season, particularly on social media, he has scored 11 goals since joining Liverpool, despite struggling with injuries and suspensions at times.

Many expect Nunez to continue to progress under Jurgen Klopp, as he has looked sharp at times, scoring a fine goal against Newcastle just a few days ago.

NUNEZ fires Liverpool in front! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Rf1IhYIxvJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2023

Nunez will have the perfect chance to prove Nash wrong on Tuesday night against Real Madrid in the Champions League, if he has recovered in time from a shoulder injury that forced him off against Newcastle at the weekend.

