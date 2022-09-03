Four Irish players who should have moved this summer

A shame…

The transfer window has drawn to a close, in what ended as quite a good one for Irish football.

Never has there been a transfer window where so much money was spent on Irish players, largely thanks to Nathan Collins and Gavin Bazunu’s big-money moves.

But unfortunately, not everybody got the move they should have, including quite a few Irish players.

Here are some Irish footballers who should have made a move this summer.

Irish players in the transfer window

John Egan

Egan has become a bit of a club legend at Sheffield United, and that is not something to be sneezed at, but he should definitely be playing at a higher level.

He is a leader, and somebody who could easily slot in to a number of Premier League’s defences.

Just over a year ago, Stephen Kenny went out of his way to say that Egan should be playing Champions League football, and while this may have been scoffed at at the time, there are some teams across Europe who could do a lot worse than the Kerryman.

Jason Knight

The fact that Knight is playing in League One is a travesty. The fact that he is being played out of position is even worse.

Knight is playing for a League One side who sit sixth in the table, despite the fact he was one of the best players on the pitch against Scotland and Ukraine just a few weeks ago.

He was linked with a move to the Bundesliga earlier in the window, and it’s a real shame it didn’t work out.

Michael Obafemi

We’re not saying things are not going well for Obafemi at Swansea, but when you hear that Burnley bid for him on deadline day, you can’t help but feel like that would have been the perfect move.

Vincent Kompany has side playing excellent football, and they will be pushing for promotion come the end of the season, which is where Obafemi should be.

Plus, there are a few other Irish lads in the Burnley team at the minute, and it would be nice for him to form a partnership with them.

Matt Doherty

Doherty is yet to start for Spurs this season, and he has some fierce competition for a spot at right-wing back.

The reason he stayed is likely because he will be given minutes when the Champions League begins, but he is too good a player to be sitting on the bench as often as he does.

A move to a team like Brentford would have been ideal for the Dubliner, especially as Ireland fans will want him playing regularly.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: irish football