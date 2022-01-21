The stats behind Ireland’s ridiculous goalkeeping situation

Irish goalkeeping excellence.

Gavin Bazunu has firmly established himself as Ireland’s first choice goalkeeper, but it has not been without competition from Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers.

Bazunu, despite playing in League One, took over from Travers after the Bournemouth man made a costly error for Ireland against Serbia. And he hasn’t looked back since.

The Manchester City loanee is playing at a worse standard than Travers and Kelleher, but has done nothing to suggest he should lose his Ireland jersey any time soon.

In fact, the numbers he has putting up in League One have been nothing short of spectacular, especially as of late.

In the past two months, Bazunu has played eight games. In those games, he has conceded only three goals, has kept six clean sheets, made 23 saves, and has an 87% save percentage.

Many have suggested that Kelleher’s performances of late should result in him taking Bazunu’s place, but the young Firhouse man is not doing anything wrong just yet.

Irish goalkeepers on the rise

What is even more ridiculous about the situation, is the fact that while Bazunu has the most clean sheets in League One so far this season (11), Travers has the most in the Championship (11).

All the while, Kelleher just a kept clean sheet against Arsenal in a cup semi-final.

Who knows how different Travers’ career would currently appear if it wasn’t for the error against Serbia?

Based on the current Irish goalkeepers situation, it is not beyond the realms of possibility to imagine a Premier League next season where all three of these players are getting valuable gametime.

Bournemouth look extremely likely to get promoted and Travers will surely remain their first choice.

Meanwhile, Bazunu and Kelleher could demand a loan move, and it would be a massive shock if they don’t go to a very strong side. They certainly won’t be going down to the Championship.

If this is the case, it could be one of the strangest moments in Irish footballing history, and one that will create a cause for excitement every week.

