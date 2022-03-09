Jim Crawford names best young Irish players he has coached

Some really promising names here.

Jim Crawford has named the best young Irish players he has coached so far, with some very interesting answers.

The Ireland under-21 manager has coached some of the most exciting youngsters in Irish football at the minute, so it was interesting to hear who in particular he felt have the most potential.

Crawford appeared on the LOI Central Podcast, where he discussed all things Irish football, past, present and future.

One of the most interesting aspects of the conversation came when he was asked about the best players he has coached since getting involved with Ireland.

While there were no real surprises in his picks, it was still very interesting to hear his insight.

Jim Crawford on best Ireland young players

He said: “Gavin Bazunu, Jason Knight… We singled him out from an early age, and what a talent he is. He’s captained Derby. I think Derby is a great club because of this whole embargo where they can’t bring in players. He’s been fantastic. He’d be up there.”

He continued: “Adam Idah… He scored against England and he was a massive difference. We brought him on and his physical presence alone got us up the pitch quicker because of how he could hold the ball up and link with midfielders. He’s a top prospect.

“Troy Parrott, his enthusiasm… There is a lot more to come from Troy. Dara O’Shea, he is outstanding. What an attitude he has.”

He gave an honourable to Andrew Omobamidele, who only coached for a number of days before he moved on to the senior team.

He said: “We had him against Wales and he came in like a Mercedes. He came in first day and strolled through training. Whether it was stepping into midfield with the ball or defending 1v1 situations, it was very easy for him, let’s put it like that.

“I got on to Stephen (Kenny) straight away and told him he needed to get eyes on him, but they were well aware of him already. We’ve got a real player there.”

The podcast in full can be heard here.

