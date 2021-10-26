Ireland women’s team secure massive win out in Finland

A big boost for the team’s World Cup dreams.

Ireland defeated Finland out in Helsinki on Tuesday afternoon in their crucial qualifier for the 2023 World Cup in Australia.

Vera Pauw’s side battled incredibly hard to get all three points, and were made work for them by a talented Finland side.

Every player on the pitch in a green jersey will leave absolutely shattered, after putting absolutely everything into the match.

Finland 1-2 Ireland

Megan Connolly put Ireland ahead after 10 minutes with a delicious free-kick that bounced off the crossbar and went in.

Pauw’s side defended well for the remainder of the first-half, though some better finishing from the Finnish could have seen the two teams go in level at the break.

This pressure continued in the second half, and it paid off for the home team, with Adelina Engman evening the scores after 52 minutes.

But Ireland fired back just moments later, with Denise O’Sullivan capitalising on a goalkeeping error and heading in from close range.

O’Sullivan showed great determination to get her head on the ball, when she really shouldn’t have had a chance.

As she often does, Katie McCabe looked really threatening throughout the second half, and got crunched in some really heavy tackles.

She could have done better in front of goal on occasion, but with her track record, we’ll forgive her for being slightly selfish with one chance in particular.

This win leaves Ireland three points off Finland who are in second place, with a game in hand. Ireland have now also played the two most difficult teams in the group, on paper at least.

Finland themselves have won their first two games of World Cup qualifying, defeating Slovakia and Georgia respectively.

This win will be a massive boost in Ireland’s attempt to qualify for their first-ever international tournament.

The result comes days after a cruel loss to Sweden in Tallaght Stadium, where an early own goal was the only thing that separated Ireland from one of the best teams in the world.

