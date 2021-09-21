Ireland win five-goal thriller against Australia on Tuesday night

A fine performance from the girls in green.

Fans were back at an international game in Tallaght Stadium for the first time since March 2020, and they were treated to a five-goal thriller and an Ireland win. Deflected first-half goals from Lucy Quinn and Denise O’Sullivan were complimented by a Louise Quinn header, which saw Vera Pauw’s Ireland team run out 3-2 winners against Australia on Tuesday night.

Ireland 3-2 Australia

There was a stroke of luck attached to Lucy Quinn’s goal, as the ball bounced back off the head of goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and into the net. However, she did really well to hit the target with her effort, and she deserved the goal.

Ireland lead! Lucy Quinn's terrific free-kick cannons off Mackenzie Arnold and rolls in.

Louise Quinn scored the winner as Ireland went ahead for the third time, with a fine header from a corner played deep into the box.

Vera Pauw praises Irish “tigers” after win

Speaking after the game, manager Vera Pauw said: “We’ve invested so much. We took the defeats, and we knew what our road was. This tells us that we can beat anyone with our squad.

“We had 11 injured players. You can not believe how strong Ireland is. What a fantastic mentality and what a fantastic bunch of tigers we have.”

She continued: “We had to make a few changes to close it up, and I think the changes we made were flexible and surprising, but they did work.

She also said that she was never worried about losses in friendly games, but insisted we should “enjoy today”.

Louise Quinn meanwhile praised the team’s performance, and said that “the belief was there” during the game.

This win comes just weeks after the FAI announced that Ireland’s senior men’s and women’s international teams will receive equal pay in match fees with immediate effect.

