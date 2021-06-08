Ireland vs Hungary: TV channel, kick-off time and squad news for international match

Here is everything you need to know about the friendly match.

For the first time as Ireland manager, Stephen Kenny is coming into a game off the back of a win, as Ireland take on Hungary on Tuesday evening. Here is everything you need to know about the friendly match between Hungary and the Republic of Ireland, including TV channel details and kick-off time.

Ireland vs Hungary.

The game will kick off at 7 pm Irish time, in the Ferenc Szusza Stadium in Hungary, in what will be the home side’s last game before Euro 2020.

Hungary find themselves in what is being referred to as the ‘Group of Death’, as they will take on Germany, France and Portugal.

Approximately one week after the friendly against Ireland, Hungary will take on Cristiano Ronaldo and co. in their opening game of the group stages.

Ireland’s form.

Ireland go into the game with a bit of confidence, having taken apart Andorra on Thursday of last week. But the 4-1 scoreline did not reflect the entirety of the game, as there were around 60 minutes of panic before Troy Parrott stepped up to save the day.

Kenny may opt for an experimental team, given it’s just a friendly, and we’d expect to see Parrott start alongside Adam Idah and Daryl Horgan.

Where can I watch Hungary v Ireland on TV?

The game is being shown live on both RTÉ2 and Sky Sports Main Event.

RTÉ’s coverage gets going at 6.30pm, while Sky’s broadcast kicks off at 6.55pm.

Should Ireland win?

Hungary are the favourites (with Paddy Power valuing them at 11/10 at the time of writing), but may also play some of their weaker players, given the fact they won’t want to risk any injuries ahead of next week.

It should be a close game, but another chance for Kenny to potentially pick up a win ahead of World Cup qualifiers in the autumn.

What is Ireland’s team for the match against Hungary?

Stephen Kenny will name his starting XI an hour before kick-off.

