Four players called up to Ireland Under 21 squad

Suitable replacements following some unfortunate injury news.

Following some unlucky injury news, Ireland Under-21 Manager Jim Crawford’s has called-up Burnley’s Dara Costelloe, NAC Breda’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and St. Patrick’s Athletic duo Adam O’Reilly and David Odumosu.

They replace Barnsley’s Luca Connell, Como 1907’s Liam Kerrigan, Sheffield Wednesday’s Mark McGuinness and Cork City’s David Harrington, who have all been ruled out of the play-offs through injury.

Ireland will likely miss Kerrigan and McGuinness the most, with the latter being one of Ireland’s guaranteed starting central defenders, and the former being a real asset in attack.

However, Costelloe has looked impressive at times under Vincent Kompany at Burnley, while Garcia MacNulty is also a very promising defender who could slot in alongside Eiran Cashin.

The FAI released a statement on Monday morning confirming the news, offering some further information about those called up to the squad.

Ireland Under 21 squad replacements

It read: “Limerick-native Costelloe is called into his first Ireland squad while O’Reilly returns to an Irish squad for the first-time since he featured for the Men’s Under-19s in November 2019.

“Garcia McNulty and Odumosu return to the U21s fold for the first time this year having been in squads earlier in the campaign.

“The squad met up in Dublin on Sunday and will train at Abbotstown this week.”

Despite these unfortunate injuries, this Ireland squad should still have enough to get the job done against a decent Israel side.

A number of Crawford’s squad are playing regular first-team football as high as the Championship, while Aaron Connolly comes into the squad with a wealth of experience despite his young age.

The home game against Israel is on Friday night at Tallaght Stadium at 7pm, with the away leg in Tel Aviv taking place at 7pm on September 27th.

All you need to know about the Under 21 squad can be found here.

