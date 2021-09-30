The Ireland team Stephen Kenny should pick against Azerbaijan

The team to get the job done.

Last month saw Ireland draw 1-1 at home against Azerbaijan, in a really disappointing performance from Stephen Kenny’s men.

He cannot afford for this to happen again, so he needs to pick the team that’s going to get the job done on Saturday 9 October.

Here’s who we’d go with.

Ireland team to face Azerbaijan

Gavin Bazunu

Who’d have thought 12 months ago that we would be this confident in saying Bazunu would be our keeper? His performances last month were genuinely magnificent, and here’s hoping he keeps that form up.

Matt Doherty

With Seamus Coleman missing through injury, it leaves Doherty with the chance to impress in his favourite position.

While he is clearly out of favour at Spurs, he is still our best bet in this position, and based on Spurs’ form at the moment, he really should be given a chance at club level too.

Shane Duffy

The first name on the team sheet once again. Duffy is still bossing it for Brighton, and realistically, one of our best bets when it comes to getting a goal in any fixture. A leader at the back that we need at his best.

John Egan

If Duffy is the first name on the team sheet, then Egan is the second. While he isn’t as prolific a goalscorer as Duffy, you could definitely make the case that he is a more competent defender, and he is definitely more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Andrew Omobamidele

Omobamidele was thrown in the deep end after O’Shea’s injury, and now his place is in the team is as secure as anyone’s.

Only for Bazunu’s recent heroics against Serbia, the Norwich defender would probably already have an international man-of-the-match award to his name too.

I would have literally died pic.twitter.com/p2XOKMtgin — Rudi Kinsella (@RudiKinsella) September 8, 2021

Enda Stevens

We really missed Enda Stevens during the most recent international break. This team plays its best football when the wing backs are bombing forward, and you could make the case he’s the best wing back we have. He is trusty at the back, and really creative with the ball at his feet. He must start.

Josh Cullen

Cullen is playing week in week out for Anderlecht and is definitely making that CDM position his own for Ireland.

He is doing well to keep both Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby out of the team, and all are decent options, but we’d opt for Cullen.

Conor Hourihane

Hourihane is doing well at Sheffield United, and while we’re not putting him in this team purely because of his set-pieces, they are definitely helping his case.

Him and Egan are already forming a bit of a partnership in Sheffield, and given the aerial presence of the Ireland team, Hourihane should be used.

John Egan today for Sheffield United 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 ⚽️ 2 goals (Both assisted by Conor Hourihane)

📊 91% pass success rtae

🏹 4 accurate long balls

⚔️ 3 duals won A class act of a defender 👌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/kRKdUl5EJn — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 18, 2021

Jamie McGrath

McGrath is one of St. Mirren’s star players every week, and he is one of few midfielders that Ireland have who can create an attack with a defence-splitting pass.

Plus, if things aren’t going to plan, he can be replaced by another forward, potentially Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly or Will Keane, to freshen things up.

Adam Idah

Idah isn’t playing regularly at all for Norwich, to their detriment, but he has earned that #9 jersey for Ireland.

The reaction when he finally gets off the mark for us will be iconic, and with this team there’s a chance that happens against Azerbaijan.

Callum Robinson

When Robinson came on against Serbia and Azerbaijan he looked really lively. He made the difference against Serbia, and nearly did against Azerbaijan too.

If he played the full 90 against Azerbaijan we would have had a better chance of getting all three points, so he deserves the chance to do that this time around.

