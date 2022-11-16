Ireland submit bid for Euro 2028

Exciting times for the country.

Ireland has officially submitted a bit to host Euro 2028, the FAI has confirmed.

It was announced on Wednesday that Government Partners of Ireland, the UK, Scotland, Wales, and officials in Northern Ireland, support this bid.

The Ireland and the UK today submitted the Preliminary Bid Dossier to Uefa, which is a key part of the campaign process.

Ireland would host games in two stadiums, Croke Park and what the FAI referred to as “Dublin Arena”, which is likely the Aviva Stadium.

If the campaign were to be successful, Belfast would also host a game, in Casement Park Stadium.

To be eligible for shortlisting, stadia are required to have a seating capacity of more than 30,000, hence why only the Aviva and Croke Park would be selected from Ireland.

Ireland launch bid to host Euro 2028

The stadiums across the UK and Ireland are as follows:

1. Birmingham – Villa Park

2. Liverpool – Everton Stadium

3. London – London Stadium

4. London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

5. London – Wembley Stadium

6. Manchester – City of Manchester Stadium

7. Newcastle – St James’ Park

8. Sunderland – Stadium of Light

9. Trafford – Old Trafford

10. Dublin – Dublin Arena

11. Dublin – Croke Park

12. Belfast – Casement Park Stadium

13. Glasgow – Hampden Park

14. Cardiff – National Stadium of Wales

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers has revealed that if the bid is successful, it will cost up the country to €135 million.

The official statement, which was shared by the FAI, reads:

“Working with UEFA, our plan is to host a tournament that will be a catalyst for transformational grassroots football development – with a promise to share legacy initiatives with European National Associations to accelerate growth across the continent.

Ireland and the UK’s track record of hosting successful major sporting events over many decades means we have the expertise and experience to take this world-class tournament to new heights.”

Check out the statement in full here.

Read next: Chiedozie Ogbene heaps praise on underrated Ireland international

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Euro 2028