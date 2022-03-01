The importance of latest FAI season ticket figures

Times are changing for the better.

Cast your minds back just a few months, when Cristiano Ronaldo scored two late goals to stop Stephen Kenny’s Ireland from getting a crucial three points out in Algarve.

It was nearly an incredible moment for Irish football that had it all. A strong attacking performance, some excellent defending, and young Gavin Bazunu saving a penalty to stop Ronaldo from becoming the highest international scorer ever.

But it wasn’t to be, and the young side looked defeated after the game.

However, they weren’t actually defeated. Stephen Kenny wouldn’t allow them to be.

Just a few days later, they had the chance to set things right with a home game against Azerbaijan. That didn’t go to plan either. Again, it could have spelled the end for this project, but Kenny wouldn’t let that happen.

A few days passed, and we took on Serbia at home. While it took some more brilliance from Bazunu to keep us in the game, we drew 1-1 with them. And it was teenagers who helped us do so.

Andrew Omobamidele announced himself on the international stage, a player who would have been left out in the cold for years under other managers. Things were looking up.

Fast forward a few months and four games later. Ireland scored a combined 10 goals against Qatar, Luxembourg, Portugal and Azerbeijan, conceding none.

Some of the football played against Qatar was the best we’ve seen in years from a team in a green (well, blue) jersey.

Portugal just couldn’t break us down. We looked different, and it felt different. And the fans know it.

The FAI confirmed on Tuesday that season ticket sales are now at a record high, as almost 17,000 season tickets are sold. When the Portugal game sold out, many said it was Irish football fans just looking to see Ronaldo. That’s certainly not the case this time.

Perhaps what’s most exciting about this figure is not the Irish fans’ love of the team, or the rare feeling of optimism around the camp. It’s Stephen Kenny’s response.

When he was told about the record-breaking figures, he simply replied: ““Yeah great, but let’s get 20,000…”

Told Stephen about this 30 minutes ago, his response… “Yeah great, but let’s get 20,000…” Absolutely relentless 🙌 #COYBIG https://t.co/R82sDoEgEO — Kieran Crowley (@KieranCrowley1) March 1, 2022

Things are just getting started.

